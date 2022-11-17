Before the first whstle blew in a wrestling match, Tyler Berish got a big decision off his chest.
The senior from Beth-Center High School signed a Letter of Intent to go to the Virginia Military Institute and continue his academic and wrestling career.
“From the time I got there, I loved the coaches and the team,” said Berish. “It’s beautiful there. It just seemed like a good fit for me.”
Berish will be going after his fourth letter in wrestling. He was a three-year letterman in football and soccer.
“I stopped playing soccer in my junior year,” said Berish, who was a tight end on the football team this season.
Berish qualified for the state tournament twice, placing eighth at 152 pounds last year. He finished third in the Class AA Southwest Region Tournament.
“I’ve had a long line of service in my family,” said Berish. “It runs down through pretty much every generation that I met. So the military part played a part in it.”
Berish has the option of committing to the military upon graduation. He said he could commission into any branch he chooses but that it is not a requirement.
Berish chose VMI over the Naval Acaemy, West Point, Pitt-Johnstown and West Virginia.
“The Naval Academy was a close second,” said Berish of the schoool where Cary Kolat is the head wrestling coach. “Mainly the coaches swung my decision.”
Jim Gibson is the head coach at VMI. His assistants are Ryan Hunsberger and Eddie Klimara.
“(Gibson) has treated me very well ever since he reached out to me the summer of last year,” said Berish.
Berish plans to major in engineering. He is a 2021 NHSCA All-American, maintains a 4.1 GPA, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
“I will be going down to VMI a little bit more ahead of time,” Berish said. “I’ll be working with the coached and if it’s available, taking a summer class.”
Berish believes his strength on the mat is from the neutral position. He works with Jim Akerley at Quest Wrestling Club.
The Keydets coaching staff see Berish as a 165-pounder. He plans to be at 152 or 160 for his senior season at Beth-Center.
Virginia Military Institute is an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Southern Conference.
