By John Sacco
For the Observer-Reporter
A move to Class A and the Tri-County South Conference has spirits much higher among the Beth-Center High School football program.
Some pundits have tabbed the Bulldogs as the favorites.
While they may be among the top contenders in the TCS, the Bulldogs must improve accordingly compared with last season.
In 2021, coach Tony Ruscitto was not hired until the end of June. He said the late start hindered Beth-Center’s ability to find consistency.
The veteran coach said there’s a completely different vibe this season.
“Dropping into Class A helps out,” Ruscitto said. “We had such a tough schedule last year. Elizabeth Forward was a tough game. They were really good. And the fact I was hired really late. We had no real preparation.
“This year the kids have had the entire offseason to work out. They have lifted and have worked out all summer. We are far more prepared moving intoClass A. The geography of the conference is fantastic and I can’t say I’m unhappy with the schedule.”
Beth-Center also has a focal point of its offense in junior running back Ethan Varesko, who will be expected to carry a heavy load.
The Bulldogs return an experienced quarterback in senior Domonik Revi, the 2021 starter.
“Varesko is a hard worker with a tremendous combination of speed and power,” Ruscitto said. “He moves instinctively and he’s still young. Revi is not big (5-8) but is extremely well-versed in our offense and an intelligent young man. He knows our offense well and is an outstanding student.”
Another addition to the offense, and the coaching staff, is Ruscitto’s son, Jason, who will serve as the passing game coordinator and help his father with the offense.
“We are going to be balanced offensively,” the elder Ruscitto said. “We’ll run the offense together.”
Ruscitto said the Bulldogs have a 25-man roster and like other teams in the conference and classification, health is a major concern. Avoiding injuries is a must.
Playing consistently also helps players gain experience and to build cohesion.
Beth-Center did not have that in 2021, when it played in the Class 2A Century Conference.
Two games were cancelled by Beth-Center last season. The Bulldogs cancelled a scheduled season-opener against Greensburg Central Catholic and forfeited a Century Conference game to Washington.
Beth-Center also won by forfeit against Frazier. Three games scheduled to be played were not.
The Bulldogs played two of the Tri-County South’s top teams tough last year in their first two games, losing to California, 36-30, and West Greene, 38-30.
In addition to their forfeit loss to Washington, Beth-Center’s two other conference losses came against Chartiers-Houston, 29-0, and McGuffey, 35-8. The Bulldogs also lost to Class 3A Elizabeth Forward, 40-8.
Beth-Center secured fourth place in the Century Conference by defeating Charleroi, 39-22, and Waynesburg, 32-22, in the regular season finale. The Bulldogs were then beaten by Steel Valley, 49-14, in the playoffs.
“Our conference is going to be competitive,” said Ruscitto as he listed California, Carmichaels, Beth-Center, Mapletown and Monessen as “being about the same. I expect it to be a tough fight.”
Other top returning players for Beth-Center are two-way lineman Ryan Bittner; offensive lineman Scott Midkiff; linebacker and placekicker Tyler Berish and linebacker and running back Tyler Debnar.
“We don’t have many backups,” Ruscitto said. “We have some young kids who are a year away. Some of those guys won’t help us too much this year. We are thin upfront. We do have backs and receivers.”
The Bulldogs open Saturday, August 26 at Riverview. Other non-conference games are Burgettstown, in the home opener, and at Fort Cherry, both Black Hills Conference teams.
The Bulldogs open TCS play against Mapletown Friday, Sept. 16 at home, then meets Jefferson-Morgan (away), Carmichaels (home), Bentworth and West Greene, both on the road, before hosting California and concluding the regular season with a trip to Memorial Stadium, Monessen.
“Our kids have an opportunity to compete for a conference championship,” Ruscitto said. “They understand that and are excited to have that chance. They have worked hard. They’re stronger and faster.”
Beth-Center’s last conference championship came in 2014, when it went undefeated in winning the Class A Tri-County South and its last playoff victory came in 2010 went it defeated Cornell.
