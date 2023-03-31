Over the past couple years, the Giant Center in Hershey has been a comfortable place for Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh.
Sort of a home-away-from-home, these PIAA Championships.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
Over the past couple years, the Giant Center in Hershey has been a comfortable place for Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh.
Sort of a home-away-from-home, these PIAA Championships.
Welsh has gone two consecutive seasons without losing a match, winning two state titles and catching the eyes of Ohio State recruiters in the process.
His latest conquest came this year as he sliced through the Class 3A 172-pound weight class, topping it with a 9-2 decision over Matthew Furman of Canon-McMillan in the finals.
That victory gave Welsh his second gold medal in as many years and also made Welsh the Wrestler of the Year on the Observer-Reporter’s All-District Team.
Welsh was one of five wrestlers to earn a trip to the finals but the only one who survived the battle to win gold. Welsh’s teammate, Mac Church dropped a 7-1 decision to Collin Gaj of Quakertown in the Class 3A 145-pound final; Furman, who lost to Welsh in the 172-pound final; and Andrew Binni of Canon-McMillan, who lost in the Class 3A 127-pound finals to Vinny Kilkeary of Latrobe.
In Class 2A, Bentworth’s Chris Vargo lost a 2-1 decision to Cooper Hornack of Burrell in the 127-pound finals.
Welsh leads a group of 26 wrestlers on the two teams. Joining him are teammates in Church, Nate Jones (152), Brody Evans (189), and Eli Makel (215); Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal (114), Joey Sentipal (139), Gaven Suica (133), and Joe Baronick (Hvy); Bentworth’s Vargo (127), Owen Ivcic (139) and Vitali Daniels (215); Canon-McMillan’s Tanner Mizenko (107), Binni (127) and Furman (172); Trinity’s Blake Reihner (139) and Ty Banco (Hvy); Chartiers-Houston’s Jorden Williams (114) and Jessie Orbin (172); Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish (152) and Jacob Layhue (189); Fort Cherry’s Braden Welsh (172); Jefferson-Morgan’s Chase Frameli (160); McGuffey’s Lucas Barr (121); Jake Conroy (189) of Ringgold; and Peters Township’s Chris Cibrone (152).
The Class AA Coach of the Year is Joey Vigliotti of Burgettstown and the Class 3A Coach of the Year is Brian Krenzelak of Canon- McMillan.
As usual, inclusion on the all-district team was determined by the accomplishments of each wrestler within his respective weight class.
Welsh’s last match, though unofficial, was a 3-1 overtime victory against Joshua Barr of the United States in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic held at Peters Township High School.
It was the last bout of the evening, a spot usually reserved for the two most talented wrestlers, and earned him the OW award.
“I think it was more exciting than anything,” said Welsh. “All the anticipation was on that match. I’m just glad I got the win.”
Winning has come often to Welsh. He went 43-0 this past season and 89-1 over the past two years, transforming himself from a small but talented 125-pounder as a freshman to a muscular 172-pound senior.
“Wrestling is the biggest thing at the school,” said Welsh. “All the focus is on wrestling. They are really supportive, great coaches and fans. I’m grateful I won my last one.”
Welsh began this state tournament with a pin of Tasso Whipple of Penn Trafford in 1:10 and followed it with a 25-10 technical fall over Macon Myers of Central York in the quarterfinals.
A 21-8 thrashing of Luke Thomas of Bethlehem Catholic put Welsh in the finals. Welsh bolted out to a 6-1 lead over Furman through two periods on the way to a seven-point victory,
“It’s all been great,” Welsh said. “Now I’m ready to move on.”
