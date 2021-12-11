HOUSTON -- We are about to see what a more powerful and stronger Chris Vargo can be like during this wrestling season.
The sophomore from Bentworth was at 113 pounds last season and he came within a victory of winning a state title.
Now he has added 13 pounds of muscle, grew a few inches and came back with an atttude after coming so close to a state last year.
Vargo won't be sneaking up on anyone this year. He showed he has the talent to be a champion throughout last season.
That talent was on display Saturday as Vargo tore up Dylan Bruce of Elizabeth Forad, 15-6, in the 126-pound finals of the Chartiers-Houston Invitational.
Vargo was one of five local wrestlers to win their weight class. The others were Parker Sentipal of Burgettstown, who defeated Giovanni Schipani of North Hillls, 13-11, at 113; Luke Dunlap of South Fayette, who pinned Dom Ferraro of Pine-Richland in 3:31 at 132; Kyle McCollum of Beth-Center, who took an 8-2 decision over Peter Chacon of Montour at 138; and Cameron Carter-Green of Washington, who won a 9-3 decision over Jake Pomykata of Butler at heavyweight.
"My offseason was pretty calm," said Vargo. "I was in two tournaments but spent most of my time lifting and trying to get bigger."
The Outstanding Wrestler was Dylan Evans of Chartiers Valley, who won the 160-pound title.
Vargo was undefeated until the Super Region, when Gavin Bradley of Athens took a 6-4 decision.
"Last year was last year," Vargo said. "I'm trying to shoot more this year. This is a good tournament to start to the season, to let you know where you are. The goal are the state championship, winning it."
Bentworth head coach Mike Shrader said if Vargo is comfortable holding that weight, then it's OK with him.
"I know he eats right because his family eats right," Shrader said. "I'll give my advice. I won't tell a kid he has to cut weight. I leave that up to them, especially if it's a wrestling family, then I leave that all up to them."
Butler won the team tournament with 190 points and Burgettstown was second with 171 points. Pine-Richland, Armstrong and Montour rounded out the top five. Burgettstown head coach Joey Vigliotti said second place is not good enough.
"It's not good enough," Vigliotti said. "Second place is not good enough."
Burgettstown had eight medalists but only one champion. Three came in sixth place and three other fourth. The tournament scores from first to sixth places.
Ana Malovich of Butler took third place at 106 in this event. It is believed to be the highest finish by a girl in the history of the tournament. Her one loss came to Jason Ivcic of Bentworth in the semifinals, 10-8. Ivcic finished as runner-up.