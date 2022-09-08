Soccer stock image

ELLSWORTH – Defeat is a great motivator, and Thursday night the Charleroi boys soccer team went to Bentworth and avenged a painful loss during the 2021 season with a 3-1 Section 2-A win.

“That loss is always a thorn in our side, especially since it was one of their biggest accomplishments, beating us last season,” Charleroi coach John Ducoli said. “The boys had (last year’s) article hanging in the locker room.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In