ELLSWORTH – Defeat is a great motivator, and Thursday night the Charleroi boys soccer team went to Bentworth and avenged a painful loss during the 2021 season with a 3-1 Section 2-A win.
“That loss is always a thorn in our side, especially since it was one of their biggest accomplishments, beating us last season,” Charleroi coach John Ducoli said. “The boys had (last year’s) article hanging in the locker room.
“It is one of those that haunt you and it was nice to get this back, especially with it being a section match.”
It was 352 days ago that Bentworth defeated Charleroi, 4-3, but the Cougars left little doubt who would win this match Thursday night as they took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
“We knew we had to strike early to put them on their heels and make them play our game,” Ducoli said. “The boys came in here with the mindset it would be a physical game.”
Bentworth coach Gary Amos said a slow start was too much to overcome.
“We got in a hole really quick and gave up two bad goals,” he said. “After that, we played well and had some chances. I thought the game was played relatively even.”
Arlo McIntyre scored Charleroi’s first goal unassisted at the 27:14 mark of the first half and added another just over five minutes later on an assist from Bryce Large, giving the junior seven goals on the season.
“It’s huge for Arlo to get two that quick because teams deflate and other things open up,” Ducoli said. “The first few moments, it was feeling (each other) out. The lead gave us some room at halftime.”
Large scored his 12th goal of the season with 5:08 to go before the break on an assist from Landon Barcus, and the Cougars (3-0, 4-0) held a commanding lead going into the second half.
Things got chippy at times in the second half, but Bentworth’s Ryan Moessner scored with 25:24 to go to close out the scoring.
“Ryan, all through the years, he has been playing up in age groups and we have been waiting to get him up here,” Amos said. “He is an impact player and can control the game from the midfield.”
Moessner’s goal was the first Charleroi allowed this season. The Cougars had outscored their first three opponents, 24-0.
“We know we have to secure better,” said Ducoli. “The boys responded well to giving up that first goal of the season, and we will watch film and correct it.”
Amos continues to see growth in his young team.
“We are playing a different formation in back and have two new players back there as we graduated two four-year players,” he said. “We could have beat (Greensburg Central Catholic) and tonight was pretty even.”
Before they return to section play Tuesday, both teams will play non-section games. Charleroi is at McGuffey Saturday, and it hosts Yough Monday. Bentworth is at Brentwood in non-section action Monday.
