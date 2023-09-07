Soccer stock image

CHARLEROI – Heading into Thursday night’s Class A Section 2 boys soccer showdown pitting Bentworth at Charleroi, both teams came in with 5-0 records and had combined to outscore their opponents 67-6.

However, it was a different story between the two rivals this time as Charleroi scored the only goals, within a 6:18 span in the first half, to remain undefeated with a 2-0 victory over Bentworth.

