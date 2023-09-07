CHARLEROI – Heading into Thursday night’s Class A Section 2 boys soccer showdown pitting Bentworth at Charleroi, both teams came in with 5-0 records and had combined to outscore their opponents 67-6.
However, it was a different story between the two rivals this time as Charleroi scored the only goals, within a 6:18 span in the first half, to remain undefeated with a 2-0 victory over Bentworth.
“The boys were locked in tonight,” said Charleroi coach Jon Ducoli. “We knew they were a fast team; knew we had to make quick passes and create our openings to open up the back line. Any time you can get your opponent on their heels, you are in a good place.”
First-year Bentworth coach Nick Malarbi shared his views, including possibly having a sense of déjà vu from last year when he was an assistant at Bentworth.
“It’s kind of a reminder of last year when they scored two quick goals on us,” he said. “One was from the kickoff and the other from the field of play. Tonight, one came on a goal kick and the other from the field.
“It’s tough. Once they get that momentum and get that crowd into it, they are playing with a lot of passion.”
Malarbi realizes how talented the Cougars are.
“They are ranked first, they earn it every year, and know how to compete,” he said. “Kudos to Charleroi as they outplayed us.”
Dylan Klinger opened the scoring for Charleroi (3-0, 6-0) when he scored off a pass from Arlo McIntyre with 31:38 to go in the first half.
On the play, McIntyre played the ball towards Klinger, who chipped it past the defenders and scored on a breakaway.
The goal was Klinger’s ninth of the season, and the sophomore has scored at least one goal in each game this season.
With 25:30 to go in the half, Klinger and McIntyre reversed roles as the former fed the latter to give the Cougars an insurance goal.
Both goalkeepers played well as Charleroi’s Nate Mazon and Bentworth’s DJ Hays each recorded six saves.
Thursday was Mazon’s third straight shutout and fourth of the young season.
“Nate is a wall back there,” Ducoli said. “He will make a save, jump up, and make another if he doesn’t control the ball.”
The Cougars finished with 16 shots while Bentworth (5-1, 2-1) had 10.
It was an eventful evening as Charleroi inducted Tom Frantz and Ralph “Butch” Rossi into its Boys Coccer Hall of Fame. The Cougars wore throwback uniforms from the early 2000s, and the teams raised money for freshman Josh Chambers, who is battling cancer. He is the younger brother of senior twins Jake and Joel Chambers.
Despite the loss, Malarbi put things in perspective.
“Everyone was playing for a great cause tonight,” he said. “We don’t want to forget that. We want to help raise awareness, and we hope he recovers and gets through this OK.”
Both teams return to section play Tuesday as Charleroi is at Ligonier Valley and Bentworth hosts California. Before that, Charleroi has a pair of non-section matches as it hosts McGuffey Saturday and is at Brownsville Monday.
