MAPLETOWN — Landan Stevenson scored six touchdowns and Mapletown remained undefeated with a 49-3 victory over Bentworth in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
The win moves Mapletown to 5-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall. The Maples are 8-0 for the first time since 1968.
Stevenson rushed for 170 yards on only 10 carries. He scored on runs of four, 21, four, 49 and two yards and caught a four-yard TD pass from Brody Evans.
The only other Mapletown TD was a 31-yard pass from A.J. Vanata to Brock Evans in the third quarter.
The Maples, who led 36-3 at halftime, rushed for 244 yards and held Bentworth (0-5, 2-6) to 106 total yards.
The Bearcats' points came on a 27-yard field goal by Anthony Puckey in the third quarter.
