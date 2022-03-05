McMURRAY -- You could tell right away this match was going to be different for Chris Vargo.
The sophomore from Bentworth High School was not going to have Coen Bainey roll over like a dead fish in the 120-pound finals of the PIAA Class AA Southwest Region tournament Saturday at Peters Township High School.
When it was over, Vargo had a 4-0 decision and his second regional title. But not without a fight.
"It was the kind of match I wanted to have in the finals," Vargo said. "I wrestled him earlier in the year and he reversed me with five seconds left. Losing that match gave me motivation. And it will help next week."
Vargo was one of a dozen local wrestlers to qualify for the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championship at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Joining Vargo will be teammate Vitali Daniels, who was second at 215. Burgettstown had a good day, advancing five wrestlers: Parker Sentipal, who won the 106-pound title; Joey Sentipal, who was second at 132 pounds; Gavin Suica (126), Rudy Brown (138) and Joe Baronick (Hvy). Beth-Center advanced two: Kyle McCollum (132) and Tyler Berish (152. Jefferson-Morgan had one: Chase Frameli (145); Washington had one in Cameron Carter-Green (Hvy); and Fort Cherry had one in Braedan Welsh (160).
Chestnut Ridge won the team title with 197.5 points. Burgettstown was second with 118 points and Forest Hills was 10 points behind Burgettstown in third place.
Vargo raised his record to 27-2 with the win over Bainey. Vargo said he learned a lot from the first time he wrestled Bainey.
"I learned that he likes to tie up mmy arms and slow me down," Vargo said. "I knew that if I could just get to my offense and escape off bottom, that's how I would win."
Bentworth head coach Mike Shrader said what motivated Vargo wasn't revenge.
"He just hates to lose," said Shrader. "When we lost to Bainey on a last-second call at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament, Chris said I'm not going to lose to that kid again."
Parker Sentipal scored five points in the third period, including a five-point move to come away with a 7-1 victory over Easton Mull of Chestnut Ridge.
"This really helps me with my confidence, definitely," said Sentipal. "I have high confidence going into states."
Parker Sentipal said his work ethic helps him on the mat.
"I have practice right after school then I go to a club at night, Quest," he said. "Sometimes, I work out in the morning, run, lift, whatever. It all helps me to win."
Joey Sentipal got to within 4-2 over Calan Bollman but the junior from Chestnut Ride scored five of the next seven points for a 9-4 win.
Daniels lasted 40 seconds with Dayton Pitzer of Mount Pleasant before he was pinned.