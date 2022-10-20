The WPIAL soccer playoffs began Thursday night with two preliminary round matches, both involving Washington County schools.
In Class 3A boys, Ringgold controlled play throughout and defeated host Connellsville 3-0 in a match pitting Section 3 rivals.
The win advances Ringgold (10-10) to the first round Saturday (2 p.m.) at top-seeded Moon.
Sam Alvarez scored two goals for Ringgold, including the initial tally 10 minutes into the contest. Nick Evans made it 2-0 before halftime and Alvarez closed the scoring with a goal in the final 10 minutes.
In Class A girls, Bishop Canevin scored in overtime to edge Bentworth, 2-1, in a match played at Peters Township.
Bishop Canevin scored on a penalty kick in the first half and maintained the 1-0 lead until Bentworth’s Tessa Charpentier tied the score on a goal with only 12 minutes remaining in regulation.
The Crusaders scored the game-winner with 4:25 remaining in overtime.
The Bearcats end the season with a 6-10-1 record.
