Andrew Massucci had a hat trick to lead No. 2 Peters Township over No. 10 Butler 4-2 in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.
The Indians (15-1-1) advance to the semifinals, where they take on North Allegheny (15-5-0) Tuesday at West Allegheny High School.
Austin Marmol added a goal and an assist for Peters Township, which advances to play No. 6 North Allegheny in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Fox Chapel 1, Canon-McMillan 0, OT: J.P. Dockey scored the game’s only goal with 11 minutes left in the first overtime to give No. 5 Fox Chapel a 1-0 win over No. 4 Canon-McMillan the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
Fox Chapel (15-3-1) meets No. 1 Seneca Valley on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Canon-McMillan finished the seasons with a 13-3-1.
Eden Christian 2, Bentworth 1, OT: Jack Jones scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give No. 5 Eden Christian a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Bentworth in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.
Bentworth finished with a 15-2-1 record.
Eden Christian (17-2-1) will face No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (15-2-0) in Tuesday’s semifinals.