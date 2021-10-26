Bentworth’s Julian Hays was robbed by the goal post in the first half Tuesday night when one of his shots clanked off the frame during the scoreless first half of Bentworth’s WPIAL Class A boys soccer playoff match against Beaver County Christian.
Given another opportunity in the second half, the junior did not let anything get in his way. Hays scored with about 22 minutes remaining and gave Bentworth a 1-0 victory in a first-round match played at South Park High School.
Ryan Colbert assisted on the goal. Goalkeeper Landon Urcho made six saves for the Bearcats.
The win advances fourth-seeded Bentworth to the quarterfinals Saturday against fifth-seeded Eden Christian, which was a 2-0 winner over 12th-seeded Serra Catholic. The site and time have not yet been determined.
The win was the 10th in a row for Bentworth (15-1-1), which has not lost since Sept. 4.
Beaver County Christian finishes its season at 5-7.
In another Class boys first-round matchup, top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic lived up to its billing with an 8-0 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a match played at Mt. Pleasant.
In Class 2A girls, Waynesburg also had to play a top seed. The Raiders fell behind North Catholic early and the Trojans went on to a 10-0 victory in a contest played at Mars High School. North Catholic led 7-0 at halftime.
Waynesburg’s record falls to 7-9, which included a win over McGuffey in the preliminary round of the playoffs.