The WPIAL announced Wednesday the winners of the 32nd annual WPIAL/James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award, with 20 candidates (10 male, 10 female) selected from a group of 162 nominees. Of the 20, eight are from Washington and Greene counties.
The WPIAL Scholarship Fund was created to award scholarships annually to student-athletes from schools and school districts comprising PIAA District VII. Since 1992, the league has given $698,000 in scholarships to the James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award recipients.
The eight local winners, along with a brief overview of each recipient’s varsity career:
Ty Banco (Trinity) – 3.18 GPA … Four-year letterwinner in football, wrestling and baseball … Three-year captain for the wrestling team and two-year captain of football and baseball teams … Won the 2023 WPIAL wrestling title at 285 pounds and placed sixth at the PIAA Championships … Three-time section champion in wrestling … All-State as a senior in football … Three-time All-Conference and Bill Fralic Memorial Award nominee in football … Finished with more than 121 career wins in wrestling and the school’s single-season pins record … Led the baseball team in batting average in 2021 … Plans to pursue a degree in sports management at Texas A&M.
Mac Church (Waynesburg Central) – 4.00 GPA … Four-year letterwinner in wrestling … Served as team captain for the wrestling team as a junior and senior … Won three WPIAL and two PIAA championships individually and helped lead Waynesburg to three WPIAL team championships and the 2021 PIAA title. … Won a silver medal as a senior and bronze as a freshman at the PIAA Championships … Earned the No. 4 national ranking at 145 pounds as a senior … Won the Ironman title as a senior and Powerade gold as a freshman … Plans to pursue a degree in food science & technology and wrestle at Virginia Tech,
Ella Menear (Mapletown) – 4.59 GPA … Four-year letterwinner in volleyball and swimming. … Captain of the volleyball team as a senior … Won six WPIAL and three PIAA gold medals in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke … Received All-State honors in swimming & diving three times … Named All-WPIAL in volleyball three times and All-Section all four seasons … First state champion in 34 years at Mapletown … Finished in top 20 at USA Swimming Junior Nationals … Plans to pursue a degree in sports medicine and compete in swimming at the University of Alabama
Steven Suchko (Peters Township) – 5.27 GPA … Four-year letterwinner in soccer and track & field, serving as captain for both teams as a senior … Helped lead Peters Township to three section titles in soccer … Named All-WPIAL and to the Finest Fifteen in soccer as a senior … Collected AP Scholar Award accolades as a sophomore and junior … Plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at Penn State.
Landon Urcho (Bentworth) – 4.22 GPA … Lettered in five different sports over varsity career, winning four in baseball, basketball, and soccer, two in golf and one in football … Captained the baseball and basketball teams for three years and the soccer and football teams as a senior … Helped Bentworth to a soccer section title as a junior … Three-time All-WPIAL in soccer … Collected eight All-Section honors between baseball, basketball, and soccer … Ranks first in Bentworth history in single-season goalkeeper wins and shutouts in soccer, and top five in career points in basketball … Plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
London Whipkey (West Greene) – 4.20 GPA … Four-year letterwinner in softball and volleyball and won a letter as a freshman in rifle … Served as captain for the softball team as a junior and senior and the volleyball team as a junior … Helped West Greene to the WPIAL softball championship as a sophomore … Named All-State in softball as a sophomore and junior … Garnered All-WPIAL honors in volleyball as a senior … Served as Class President for four years … Plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Mount Union
Eden Williamson (Trinity) – 4.75 GPA … Four-year letterwinner in basketball and track & field, captaining both teams as a junior and senior … Helped lead Trinity to two section titles and WPIAL runner-up finishes as a sophomore and junior … Finished second in high jump at the WPIAL Championships as a sophomore and fourth as a junior … Led the basketball team in scoring, field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage, rebounding, and steals as a senior … Plans to pursue a degree in pre-health and play basketball at New York University.
Sophia Zalar (Carmichaels) – 4.20 GPA … Four-year letterwinner in basketball and softball, and a two-year letterwinner in volleyball … Captained the basketball team for three years and the softball team as a senior … Two-time All-State selection in softball and two-time All-Section pick in basketball … Scored more than 1,000 career points in basketball and led volleyball team in blocks twice … Plans to pursue a degree in veterinarian medicine at Penn State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.