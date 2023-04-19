WPIAL logo

The WPIAL announced Wednesday the winners of the 32nd annual WPIAL/James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award, with 20 candidates (10 male, 10 female) selected from a group of 162 nominees. Of the 20, eight are from Washington and Greene counties.

The WPIAL Scholarship Fund was created to award scholarships annually to student-athletes from schools and school districts comprising PIAA District VII. Since 1992, the league has given $698,000 in scholarships to the James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award recipients.

