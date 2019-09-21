MAPLETOWN — Owen Petrisek scored on a 25-yard run with 2:14 remaining to give Bentworth its first win of the season, a wild 47-42 victory over Mapletown in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game.
Mapletown (0-3, 1-4) had taken a 42-41 lead with 9:15 left when freshman Landan Stevenson scored his fourth touchdown, a one-yard plunge. Stevenson, who rushed for 195 yards on 26 carries, scored on runs of six, 11, 17 and one yards and also had three two-point conversions.
Bentworth (1-2, 1-4) came back with its game-winning drive as Petrisek scored his third touchdown of the game. He also caught a 61-yard TD pass from Shawn Dziak and had a 5-yard scoring run.
Bentworth's Trent Cavanaugh rushed for 211 yards on 21 carries and scored on runs of 30, 49 and 10 yards. Dziak, who was 8 of 14 for 190 yards, threw a 68-yard TD to Dylan Farkas in the third quarter.
Mapletown's Zack Greene had a 8-yard scoring run and Max Vanata opened the scoring with a one-yard QB sneak.