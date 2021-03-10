Then there were three.
Through the six-week shutdown of the sport to the altered postseason, wrestlers have had a harder time than ever to get to this point: the PIAA Championships in the Giant Center in Hershey.
For these three Class AA wrestlers – Chris Vargo, a freshman from Bentworth; Ethan Barr, a senior from McGuffey; and Kyle McCollum, a junior from Beth-Center – the season has already been a success.
A medal awaits each one of the three and the rest of those who participate in Friday’s one-day event in Class AA.
What type of medal? Well, that will be determined beginning with the quarterfinals. which get underway at 8 a.m. Three consecutive wins from the start are all that’s needed to take home the gold medal.
For Vargo, that accomplishment would put him in the rare altitude of some of the finest wrestlers to participate in this event. A first-place finish at 113 pounds would attach his name to the likes of Cary Kolat, Jeremy Hunter and Gavin Teasdale, to name a few, as a possible four-time state champions.
McCollum is the unknown, good enough to beat anyone but inconsistencies have been a problem and led to unexpected losses.
For Barr, this trip to Hershey is just sprinkles on the cupcake. The 172-pounder is not a favorite to win the weight class but he doesn’t care. Every step forward is one more than most expected him to take.
“At the time he made his decision on which weight class to compete in, he hadn’t wrestled Rune Lawrence (of Frazier) yet,” said McGuffey head coach Jared Roberts of the No. 1 Class AA wrestler in the state. “He had an idea what the kid was capable of. We saw who was at 72 and who was at 89. Plus, at the time, Ethan was light for a 72-pounder. He was eating everything in sight.
“Being under weight at 189 would have been disastrous. The kid who won the weight class (Ethan Finch of Sheffield) was humongous. If Ethan had to wrestle him, it would have been a nightmare. Ethan didn’t have the frame for 189,” said Roberts. “We dealt with that with Christian Clutter. He went down to 170 and he knew Jared McGill (of Chestnut Ridge) was there. But he was just not big enough for 82.”
Barr draws Ben Haubert of Palisades, a senior with a 19-1 record, in the first round of the 172-pound weight class. Haubert lost to Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia in the East Super Region finals. It was Haubert’s only loss of the season. Barr went 1-2 in the state tournament last season.
Vargo wrestles Gavin Bradley of Athens, a junior with a 38-1 record. Bradley lost to Jaden Pepe of Wyoming in the East Super Region finals. It was Bradley’s first loss of the season. Vargo takes a 17-1 record into the tournament.
Vargo is ranked fourth in the state by Pa Power Wrestling. Bradley is No. 1, Pepe is No. 2 and Bobby Gardner of South Williamsport is fourth.
McCollum (28-6) starts the tournament against Brandan Chletsos of Notre Dame Green Pond, an East Super Region champion with a 13-0 record. McCollum is making the first trip to the state tournament for Beth-Center in two seasons.