Washington and Chartiers-Houston enter tonight’s Century Conference football game with things to prove, even though both have undefeated records.
Washington has beaten three Class A teams, a step down for the Class 2A Prexies, before rising up to rout Waynesburg last week. Turnovers, a major problem for Wash High last year, seem to be under control but Chartiers-Houston is arguably the best team the Prexies will play to date.
Chartiers-Houston has played Washington sporadically, three times since 2016, and has lost all three. The Bucs need a signature win to establish themselves as a legitimate playoff contender in Class 2A.
“Without a doubt, this will be our biggest test of the year,” said Chartiers-Houston head coach Terry Fetsko. “They’re big and fast and will really be a challenge for us.”
The Bucs (1-0, 3-0) like to run the football – 90 runs to 25 passes – with Jordan Irson leading the way for a long list of rushers with 229 yards.
“We have to maintain control the line of scrimmage if we want to win the game,” Fetsko said. “So far, we’ve done that in our previous games. Washington is a very big football team so we need to be sound in our blocking and pass protection.”
Fetsko’s son, Terry, quarterbacks the offense. He has thrown 25 passes through three games.
“I think it’s going to be a good game,” the younger Fetsko said. “Our line is super good and the coaches are figuring out what plays to run and the blocking schemes.”
Washington has turned more to the running game this year. Tayshawn Levy leads a group of four running backs with 98 yards or more. He averages 13 yards per carry.
“I feel good about some of the progress we’ve made but we can’t afford to get complacent,” said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. “We have a lot to do, a lot to work on.”
Kickoff for this Century Conference game is 7 p.m. at Wash High Stadium.
Chartiers-Houston against Washington is not the only big conference showdown tonight.
TJ at Belle Vernon
Consider this statistic:
Had Belle Vernon not had Thomas Jefferson on its schedule every season, the Leopards would be riding a 40-game regular-season winning streak heading into tonight’s much-anticipated Class 4A Big Eight Conference game.
The only recent season Belle Vernon (1-0, 4-0) defeated Thomas Jefferson was 2017.
Maybe this time.
But it will depend on the play of Belle Vernon quarterback Devin Whitlock, who has run and thrown the football for a combined 769 yards.
TJ (1-0, 3-0) depends on a trio of runners – Connor Murga, Joe Lekse and Elias Lippencott – to control the football. The trio has combined for 604 yards.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. on the gold turf at Belle Vernon’s James Weir Stadium.
In other games
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen: This is a big game for the Greyhounds, who are looking for their third straight win after opening the season with back-to-back losses. Monessen is tied for first in the Tri-County South with Carmichaels, West Greene and the Rockets, each with a 1-0 record.
Fort Cherry at OLSH: A stumble at the start against Chartiers-Houston was followed by three straight wins. A fourth straight win keeps the Rangers at the top of the Big Seven Conference. OLSH is coming off an impressive 33-13 win over Burgettstown, handing the Blue Devils their first loss of the season. But OLSH will have its hand full stopping Rangers quarterback Maddox Truschel, who has 800 total yards, 320 passing and 480 rushing.