PITTSBURGH – Big time players make big time plays, and Quinton Martin accounted for three of them Friday night, all for touchdowns, to lead Belle Vernon to the WPIAL Class 3A football championship over Avonworth, 24-7.

The junior All-American caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Braden Laux on 4th down just before halftime, returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown in the third and rushed 45 yards for a score in the fourth to lead Belle Vernon (10-2) to its second WPIAL football crown, and first in 27 years.

