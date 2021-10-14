Soccer stock image

The Bentworth girls soccer program clinched its 12th consecutive WPIAL playoff berth by defeating Beth-Center 4-0 Thursday in a Class A Section 2 match.

Nina Thompson scored the only goal Bentworth (5-6-1, 8-8-1) would need and Tessa Charpentier followed with three goals, one coming off a penalty kick. The Bearcats led 3-0 at halftime.

“I am so proud of the girls this season,” said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. “To achieve everything they did and overcome an unreal amount of adversit, it is the most inspiring thing I have ever been part of. Total team effort. Most unified team I’ve ever coached.”

• Morgan Einodshofer and Chloe Morgan scored goals, and Victoria Rodriguez stopped all six shots she faced as Belle Vernon blanked Greensburg Salem 2-0 in Class 3A Section 2.

Einodshofer assisted on the Morgan goal. It was her 88th career assist.

Belle Vernon finishes 12-2 in section and is 15-3 overall.

• Playoff-bound Chartiers-Houston had to go all the way to West Mifflin for a non-section contest but the Bucs returned with a 4-1 victory.

C-H started quickly, forging a 3-1 lead by halftime. Ashley Horvath scored two goals to lead the way for the Bucs. Lexi Durkacs and Mia Reddix had the other tallies as C-H improved to 12-4. The Bucs have won four in a row.

Goalkeeper Grace McAvoy stopped five of the six West Mifflin shots on goal. The Titans are 4-12-2.

• Jillian Marvin scored two goals and Casey Breier had two assists to lead Peters Township to a 4-0 victory over host Canon-McMillan in a Class 4A Section 2 match Wednesday night.

Ella Neupaver and Bella Spergel also scored for the Indians, and goalkeeper Emma Burrows recorded the shutout.

PT finishes in second place in the section at 7-2-3 and 9-3-3 overall. Canon-McMillan was 4-8 in the section.

Boys soccer

Charleroi continued rolling toward the postseason by defeating California 13-1 in a nonsection match.

Eben McIntyre continued his sensational season by scoring eight goals as the Cougars improved to 13-1 overall with their eighth consecutive victory.

Dom Yacolano had a pair of goals for Charleroi.

