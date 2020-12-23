Six area athletes were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team Wednesday.
Four of them – Charley Rossi and Jason Caputo of South Fayette, and Donovan McMillon and Corban Hondru of Peters Township – were named first team on the Class 5A team.
Two Belle Vernon players – Cole Weightman and Devin Whitlock – made the Class 4A team.
Rossi, a 5-8, 175-pound senior wide receiver, was third in the WPIAL (all classifications) with 47 receptions for 711 yards. He had five touchdowns and caught one two-point conversion.
Caputo, a 5-10, 175-pound junior placekicker, kicked four field goals and had 21 extra points.
Hondru, a 6-1, 225-pound senior linebacker, wasa do-everything player for Peters Township. The Miami of Ohio commit was second on the team with an an average of nine tackles per game.
Hondru also played rush edge and safety. On offense, Hondru was second on the team in receiving with 173 yards, averaged 4.6 yards per rush and did the team's punting.
McMillon, a 6-2, 190-pound senior linebacker average 12 tackles per game, The University of Florida commit was third on the team with 13 receptions for 263 yards.
Hondru and McMillon helped lead the Indians to the WPIAL championship two years in a row.
Weightman, a 6-4, 215-pound junior linebacker, is one of the top linemen in the 2021 recruiting class.
Devin Whitlock, a 5-8, 165-pound junior, made the team as an athlete. A quarterback, Whitlock was ninth in the WPIAL (all classifications) with 1,082 rushing yards, and was 10th in scoring with 126 points.
Whitlock and Weightman made Belle Vernon one of only two teams from Class 4A with multiple members on the team. Thomas Jefferson was the other with three.