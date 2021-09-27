APOLLO – Pittsburgh Central Catholic junior Rocco Salvitti, a Canonsburg native, led seven local golfers who qualified for next week’s WPIAL Class 3A Championships with their performances Monday in the semifinals.
Salvitti shot even-par 72 and was the medalist at Willowbrook Country Club. He led a Central Catholic charge that saw Vikings finish in the top three spots. Salvitti edged teammate Aidan Burchianti by one stroke and the Vikings’ Carter Pitcairn was a stroke back at 74.
The other local qualifiers were Belle Vernon junior Patrick Bush, who shot 77, Peters Township freshman Nick Haught (77), South Fayette senior James Cavrak (79), Peters Township senior Kyle McClintock (80), Trinity senior Colton Deems (81) and Belle Vernon senior Tyler Mocello (81).
The top 36 finishers advanced to the WPIAL final. Peters Township junior Austin Malley shot 83 and is the first alternate. South Fayette senior Jaden Mizenko also shot 83 and is the fourth alternate.
The WPIAL Class 3A Individual Golf Championships will be held next Tuesday at Nemacolin Country Club.