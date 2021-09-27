Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.