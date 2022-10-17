PIAA logo

STATE COLLEGE – Rocco Salvitti of Canonsburg shot an opening round of 2-under-par 70 Monday and is tied for second place in the Class 3A boys division at the PIAA Golf Championships.

A senior at Central Catholic, Salvitti had five birdies in his round and trails leader Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest by three strokes. Ramsey shot 5-under 67.

