STATE COLLEGE – Rocco Salvitti of Canonsburg shot an opening round of 2-under-par 70 Monday and is tied for second place in the Class 3A boys division at the PIAA Golf Championships.
A senior at Central Catholic, Salvitti had five birdies in his round and trails leader Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest by three strokes. Ramsey shot 5-under 67.
Salvitti shot 34 on the front nine and 36 on the back side of the Penn State White Course.
Peters Township’s Colton Lusk is tied for 18th place after shooting 2-over 74. He had 38 on the front nine and shot 36 on the back. Lusk’s round included three birdies.
In Class 2A boys, Belle Vernon’s Regan Maloney is tied for 16th place after shooting 5-over 77. Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr is tied for 41st following his round of 10-over 82. Maloney is eight strokes behind leader Josh James of Union City, who opened with a 3-under 69 on the Penn State Blue Course.
WPIAL Class 3A girls champion Marissa Malosh of South Fayette is tied for seventh place following an opening round of 76. Malosh is five shots behind leader Kayley Roberts of Phoenixville.
Malosh shot 38 on both the back and front sides. She was hurt by a pair of double bogeys, on the par-4 No. 2 and the par-5 No. 18. Roberts played those two holes at 1-under.
Peters Township freshman Ellie Benson is tied for seventh place as she shot 4-over 76 on the White Course. Benson’s round included two birdies.
The individual tournament concludes with the second round in all divisions today.
The top 10 boys and girls in both classifications make the medals stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.