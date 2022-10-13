BELLE VERNON – A lot can happen during a round of golf.
Take Austin Malley for example. The senior from Peters Township shot a very good round of 75 over the hilly, 6,640-yard par 72 golf course at Cedarbrook.
Imagine his surprise when he was credited with a 72 on the scoreboard. Fortunately, the mistake was discovered, by Malley, who was quick to point it out to WPIAL officials.
If the score was left as it was first reported, and no one caught it, then Peters Township and not Central Catholic might have been crowned champion at the WPIAL Class 3A team championships on a rainy Thursday. Central Catholic won by two strokes over the Indians, 389-391.
“I saw the computer and it didn’t add up to the correct score,” said Malley. “Most likely, they would have noticed if I hadn’t said anything.”
Still, the Indians finished in second place and out of the PIAA Class 3A Team Tournament, which take place Wednesday.
“There is only one way to play this game and that’s the right way,” Peters Township head coach Dave Kuhn said. “That’s our expectations. That’s what we expect from our kids. This is one of the last great games where integrity matters.”
Then there was the other two-stroke win, by the Peters Township girls in Class 3A. Coming into this tournament as underdogs to North Allegheny, the Indians got an overall outstanding performance.
“I’m proud, excited and amazed,” said Peters Township girls coach Mike Lacey. “We tried to stay focus and know that everyone is counting on you and everyone is counting on each other. They played every hole as if it were the last one.”
This was the second WPIAL title for the Indians, who lost the state title by two strokes last year.
Brooke Vowcheck was team medalist with a 78 over the par-71 course and she is only a sophomore. Ellie Benson, a freshman, shot 81. Sophia Severns, a sophomore, carded an 82 and her sister, Amelia, shot 87.
“Brooke brought in our low score,” said Lacey. “It’s a long course and she’s only a sophomore. She’s a 15-year-old girl playing against 18-year-olds and she brought in the low score for us. That really got us back. We were down and she brought us back to a tie score.”
Jackson Bould, the No. 1 golfer from Quaker Valley. was disqualified for signing for the wrong score after hitting one of his tee shots from outside the tee box area. His loss was monumental for Quaker Valley in its chase for the Class 2A title. Sewickley Academy won it in a playoff against Belle Vernon.
Rocco Salvitti, a Canonsburg resident and senior at Central Catholic, was medalist for the boys, shooting a 1-under-par 71. He has played this course numerous time and shot 64 here once.
“The course played soft and you had to be careful spinning wedges but it was tough how windy it was,” said Salvitti.
Marissa Malosh shot a 1-under-par 70 for South Fayette. The senior medalist shot 36 on the front and 34 on the back to help the Lions to a fifth-place finish.
“I’m happy. I worried about my team,” said Malosh, who had four birdies and nearly had an eagle on the par-5 13th.
“It is a little bit weird. It seems like the season is over but I’m still playing. (On Friday), we won’t have practice but I will.”
Belle Vernon needed an extra hole, for a playoff with Sewickley Academy, but came up one stroke shy of extending the playoff and two shots shy of winning.
