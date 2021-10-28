CALIFORNIA – Here’s how good a runner Ryan Pajak is in case you were wondering.
Midway through the 3.1-mile race in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A championship on the treacherous course at California University, the sophomore from Ringgold High School lost his footing and did a belly-smacker into the mud-infested part of the course.
As he belly-surfed down the hill a bit, Pajak got passed by runners who could not believe their good luck.
They obviously don’t know the desire that burns inside Pajak. He scrambled to his feet and managed to win the race . . . by 35 seconds. Pajak turned in a time of 16:59.8.
Pajak became the first WPIAL cross country champion at Ringgold since Melvin Boyd did it in 1973. And the next stop will be the PIAA Championships in Hershey Nov. 6.
“It was because of the mud,” Pajak said of what caused his fall. “I went face-first.”
So what was running through his mind while on the ground?
“Seconds were coming off my time and people were passing me up.” he said.
This victory takes the sting out of last year’s second-place finish for Pajak. Normally, that’s more than good enough to qualify for states. But because of COVID-19 concerns, only the winner advanced.
“He has a lot of grit and a lot of hustle,” said Ringgold coach Jen McMichael. “That’s why he’s a champion. He falls down, he doesn’t dwell on it. He gets back up.’
Nick Whaley of Ringgold qualified with a time of 18:22.2, good enough for 22nd place.
Trinity’s Kaylee Foringer had an off day, finishing 47th in the girls Class 3A event.
But Lauren Iagnemma of South Fayette had a pretty good race, taking 13th place with a 20:07.7.
“The goal for me personally was to hit the top 10,” Iagnemma said. “I gave it my all. I did the best I could.”
South Fayette sophomore Lily Colombo will join Iagnemma in Hershey after finishing 19th with a time of 20:20.1. Right behind her was Sydney Shock of Peters Township.
Brett Kroboth had a great race. The Peters Township junior finished fourth in boys Class 3A with a time of 16:53.0.
“Fourth place makes me really happy,” said Kroboth. “I went into the race thinking fourth place, maybe third. It was a little slower race than I expected. The hills were really tough. I slid down the one but didn’t fall. The last 200 meters, I knew I had to have a very good kick. There was nobody on my heels. That got the pressure off me.”
Alaa-Eddine Guetari and Jake Borgesi also qualified for South Fayette. Doron Wudkwych of Canon-McMillan also advanced to Hershey.
For Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis, it must be the sunglasses. She has a different one for every race, sometimes color coordinated. The junior ran a 21:12, good enough for 10th place and a spot in the state girls Class 2A competition.
“These are my signature,” said Kreis. “I have about 10 pair. I don’t wear them in the rain. Once, I did and they got fogged up so I had to ditch them along the course.”
Fortunately, her coach was nearby and able to retrieve them.
“I like them,” she said. “No bounce at all, all different styles. I even have one with a leopard on them. Obviously, states is the goal every year and I made it happen, I extended my season by one week.”
So did Charlee Leach of Ringgold, who placed 12th, four seconds behind Kreis.
Kolby Kent, a senior from California, finished 12th in boys Class A and qualified for the first time for the state meet.
“It’s a hard course,” said Kent. “The hills make it hard. I wanted to make top 15 coming in. This was my last chance. I’m just glad I’m going.”
Kent’s teammate Anastasia Georgagis, a junior, finished 10th in girls Class A with a time of 21:43.7.
“My goal was to finish top 15 and make it to states,” said Georgagis. “I felt pretty good. The course was really muddy so I had to watch my footing. My goals for states is a top 25 finish and I’m just glad I’m going to be at states.”
Alina McClafin, a junior, from California made it by finishing 27th with a 23:01.2.
Washington’s Ramaniah Karamcheti turned in a very good time of 18:36.2 to finish 18th in boys Class A results. He’s the first Wash High runner since Ben Heim in 2016 to qualify for states.
“The course was hard,” said Karamcheti, a junior. “On the backstretch, there is a spot where it gets super muddy. I didn’t fall down, luckily.”
Alex Seig of Chaartiers-Houton made it with a time of 18:47.5, good enough for 23rd.