BELLE VERNON — Three defensive touchdowns led to a 48-point first quarter as Belle Vernon hammered Big Eight Conference foe Indiana, 61-7, in a Class 4A game.
Andrew Pacak returned an interception 26 yards for a score. A pair of fumble recoveries for touchdowns, one from Max Bryer and another from Cole Weightman, helped Belle Vernon (2-1, 3-1) jump out to a 48-0 lead.
Leopards' quarterback Jared Hartman completed 8 of 9 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first quarter. Larry Callaway ran for touchdowns of four and 48 yards, totaling 108 yards on five carries.
Fox Van Leer had 13 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown for Indiana (1-3, 1-4).