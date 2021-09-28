Name: Devin Whitlock
School: Belle Vernon
Class: Senior
Sport: Football
Whitlock’s week: Recently, when Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon play against each other on the football field, the hype can grow to oversized proportions.
The Leopards came into this game with three losses in their last 32 regular-season games, all against TJ. Well, this game lived up to the hype as Whitlock broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run with only 4.5 seconds to play as Belle Vernon remained undefeated and knocked off Thomas Jefferson, 28-21, in stunning fashion.
Whitlock also soared for a 39-yard touchdown a few minutes earlier to tie the score at 21-21.
“This is the biggest win of the season, but we are right back to it Sunday with no days off,” Whitlock said after the game. “At the end of the game, a lot of people on my team are relying on me and I know I have to step it up to help get the win.”
Whitlock ended the game with 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries – including 132 yards in the second half – as Belle Vernon moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference.
“A lot of people reacted to it with the joy of the game living up to what they expected it to be,” said Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert. “A lot of people were saying this was the best game they had ever seen. So I think that was the sentiment for most people that this was flagged as a big marquee matchup and it didn’t disappoint.”
Whitlock is on his way to rushing and passing for more than 1,000 yards this season. He has passed for 444 yards and rushed for 532 yards through the first four games.
While Humbert wouldn’t trade Whitlock for anything, he was particularly impressed with the way the line blocked on the game-winning touchdown.
“I think one thing people with the average eye knows is that all Devin needs is a crease,” Hunbert said.”I think people don’t realize the blocking on the play was tremendous. You had Craig Dongilli getting the edge, Cole Weightman getting the edge and you had great kickout blocks from our left guard and our right guard. Devin was untouched on the play.”
Until it ended. Then everyone wanted to congratulate him.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano.