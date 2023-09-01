UNIONTOWN — Penn State recruit Quinton Martin caught two touchown passes from Braden Laux in the first half and ran for two more scores in the second half, powering defending state champion Belle Vernon to a 40-0 victory over Laurel Highlands in the Leopards' season opener Friday night.
Martin caught TD passes of 16 and seven yards in the first half, the latter with only 14 seconds left in the second quarter, giving Belle Vernon a 26-0 lead.
