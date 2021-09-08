BELLE VERNON – Heading into Trinity’s 2-1 Section 3-AA win at Belle Vernon Wednesday night, both teams implemented a defensive strategy of marking a player from the other team.
Trinity marked Farrah Reader, who entered the contest with five goals in two matches for Belle Vernon, with two players most of the night while the leopards marked Alyssa Clutter.
Reader nor Clutter were able to score, but Trinity’s Courtney Lowe tallied both goals for the Hillers (1-1, 1-0) as they picked up a key road win against the Leopards (2-1, 0-1).
“(Reader) is their best scorer and we went with one in front and one behind,” said fourth-year Trinity coach Dave Sinclair. “We wanted to make someone else beat us and our defense played really well.”
Belle Vernon coach Tracy Lovett spoke about Chloe Morgan’s effort marking Clutter but also how her team came out flat.
“I thought Chloe did a great job on Alyssa,” Lovett said. “Our problem was we came out flat and lacked energy until the last 20 or 30 minutes when we kicked it in.”
Most of the first half, the teams were getting a feel for one another while focusing on their respective marking approaches.
But as play proceeded toward halftime, Trinity slowly grabbed control.
Legit scoring chances were at a premium in the first half, with Belle Vernon’s first real chance coming with just under 12 minutes to go before intermission, but Trinity goalkeeper Ruby Morgan made a diving save on a shot by Morgan Einodshofer with 11:43 to go to keep the scoreless action intact.
Less than two minutes later, Trinity was awarded a penalty kick when Belle Vernon was called for a takedown in the box. Lowe scored on the kick with 9:43 to go in the half to give the Hillers a 1-0 lead.
The one-goal advantage carried into the second half when Lowe scored on an assist from Clutter with 30:43 left.
Belle Vernon cut the lead in half with 19:25 to play when Ava Scalise scored off an assist from Einodshoffer.
However, it would be the only goal the Leopards could muster on Morgan, and both coaches spoke about the sophomore’s play in the net.
“Ruby was big tonight,” Sinclair said. “She was aggressive and took away several of their thru balls.
“The field was very fast because it was wet, and she made good decisions.”
“(Morgan) is a really good keeper and made some good saves,” Lovett said. “We have to do a better job of putting the ball in the net, but tonight, she made the plays.”
BVA, which went on the attack in the second half, finished with 18 shots while Trinity took 13.
Morgan made 18 saves for Trinity while Victoria Rodriguez made 10 for Belle Vernon
The win was a good bounce back for Trinity after losing its opener to Canon-McMillan.
“This was a big section win and will give us confidence,” Sinclair said. “The loss (to Canon Mac) was a learning experience for us.”
Lovett said the Leopards will regroup.
“We have a lot to work on and we will improve,” she said.