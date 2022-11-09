The first day that high school athletes in the Class of 2023 were able to sign binding letters of intent for most NCAA Division I and II college sports was Wednesday, so it was a busy time at several local schools.
At Waynesburg, four athletes signed with Division I schools including two members of the Raiders’ defending WPIAL champion wrestling team.
Mac Church signed with Virginia Tech and Rocco Welsh will continue his mat career with Ohio State.
Girls soccer standout Ashlyn Basinger, who led the WPIAL in goals this season, signed with Maryland. Lincoln Pack signed to become part of West Virginia’s baseball recruiting class.
The Raiders’ Hannah Wood also made a commitment to Waynesburg University’s softball program that advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament last season.
At Trinity, three softball players signed letters of intent including Kristina Bozek, who became an official member of Central Connecticut State’s recruiting class. Central Connecticut State softball picked up two commitments from the area. Joining Bozek with the Blue Devils will be Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh.
Other Trinity softball players to sign letters of intent were Ryleigh Hoy with Mercyhurst and Amber Morgan with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The Hillers’ Marley Webster signed with Post University for hockey.
Belle Vernon softball had two players sign NLIs. In addition to Metikosh, Olivia Kolowitz signed with St. Francis.
At Mapletown, two-time state swimming champion Ella Menear signed her letter of internet with Alabama.
Canon-McMillan baseball player Austyn Winkleblech signed with Pitt.
Plenty of ink was put to paper at South Fayette where nine Lions signed including two starters on the WPIAL champion girls basketball team of last season. Maddie Weber signed to play in the Big East at Villanova while center Ava LeRoux signed with Elon.
South Fayette had four baseball players sign: Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina), Chase Krewson (Duke), Michael DiMartini (Penn State) and Shawn Miller (Clarion).
The Lions’ Madison Jordan signed with Seton Hill for women’s lacrosse and teammate Gianna Guzek signed with Maryville.
South Fayette’s Jake Borgesi signed with Penn State for cross country and track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.