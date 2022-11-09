Waynesburg

Waynesburg Central High School sported four student-athletes who signed with NCAA Division I programs and one who committed to Waynesburg University on Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent day. They were (front to back) Ashlyn Basinger with Maryland for women’s soccer, Hannah Wood with Waynesburg University for women’s softball, Lincoln Pack with West Virginia for baseball, Mac Church with Virginia Tech for wrestling and Rocco Welsh with Ohio State for wrestling.

The first day that high school athletes in the Class of 2023 were able to sign binding letters of intent for most NCAA Division I and II college sports was Wednesday, so it was a busy time at several local schools.

At Waynesburg, four athletes signed with Division I schools including two members of the Raiders’ defending WPIAL champion wrestling team.

