GREENSBURG – Seven local golfers qualified for the WPIAL Class AA championships with their performances Monday in the semifinals held at Hannastown Golf Club.
Leading the way was South Fayette senior Luke Lestini, who shot 4-over 74 to finish in second place, one shot behind medalist Donnie Professori of Pine-Richland.
Lestini will be joined at the WPIAL Championships, which will be held Oct. 1 at Fox Chapel Country Club, by his South Fayette teammate James Cavrak, four players from Peters Township and one from Belle Vernon.
Lestini shot 38 on the front nine, and his 36 on the back side matched Professori for the low score over the final nine holes.
Jake Caldwell of Belle Vernon shot 26-29 to finish at 75 and in third place, one stroke behind Lestini.
Leading the group of Peters Township qualifiers was Andrew Poon and Ellian Ascencio, who each shot 78 and tied for sixth place. The Indians’ Mason Takacs shot a round of 80 to finish in 14th place and Christian Schreiber was a stroke behind at 81. Schreiber shot 37 on the front nine, which tied Professori for the low score.
Cavrak, who is the only sophomore to advance from the Hannastown site, moved on by shooting 79, which had him in a tie for 10th place.
Trinity’s Andrew Ciotto shot 83 and missed qualifying by one stroke. Teammate Milan Molinari shot 83.