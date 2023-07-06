Sixteen local players, including four from WPIAL Class A runner-up Carmichaels, were named Thursday to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State teams.

WPIAL Class 5A champion Trinity placed three on the all-state team, as did WPIAL Class 4A champion Belle Vernon and Chartiers-Houston in Class A. Charleroi, in Class 2A, had two representatives and West Greene had one player selected to the Class A squad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In