Sixteen local players, including four from WPIAL Class A runner-up Carmichaels, were named Thursday to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State teams.
WPIAL Class 5A champion Trinity placed three on the all-state team, as did WPIAL Class 4A champion Belle Vernon and Chartiers-Houston in Class A. Charleroi, in Class 2A, had two representatives and West Greene had one player selected to the Class A squad.
All four Carmichaels players – pitcher Bailey Barnyak, shortstop Carys McConnell, outfielder Sophia Zalar and designated hitter Ali Jacobs – were chosen to the Class A first team. The group helped the Mikes win their first 18 games of the season en route to a 19-2 record.
Selected from Trinity were shortstop Hanna Suhoski and outfielder Amber Morgan and pitcher Taylor Dunn. Suhoski and Morgan were named to the Class 5A first team and Dunn to the second team. Suhoski was the Observer-Reporter/The Almanac Player of the Year and had a team-leading batting average of .421 with eight home runs and 28 RBI. She and Morgan shared the team lead in hits with 32.
Suhoski was clutch at the plate in the playoffs as she blasted two home runs in the Hillers’ 5-4 victory in nine innings over previously undefeated Shaler to clinch a spot in the WPIAL Class 5A final, in which she had a two-run single and scored twice in an 11-7 victory over Armstrong. It was Trinity’s first WPIAL softball championship in school history.
Belle Vernon outfielder Maron Matikosh was chosen first team in Class 4A while two of her teammates, third baseman Lauren VanDivner and outfielder Lexi Daniels, were second-team selections. The trio led Belle Vernon to a 19-5 record and an extra-innings win over Montour in the WPIAL championship game.
Chartiers-Houston’s honorees were pitcher Meadow Ferri, catcher Ella Richey and freshman shortstop Lauren Rush, all chosen to the Class A first team. Ferri had 15 wins and 201 strikeouts. She struck out 49 batters in five postseason games and also led the WPIAL with 44 RBI during the regular season.
Charleroi placed two players on the Class 2A second team, pitcher Sophia Celaschi and catcher McKenna DeUnger. Catcher London Whipkey of West Greene was a second team pick in Class A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.