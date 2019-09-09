Izzy Laurita, a talented junior soccer player at Belle Vernon High School, committed to the University of Memphis two weeks ago.
On Saturday, Laurita made the decision that she has played her last game for Belle Vernon and will instead focus on preparing for her collegiate career by training at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Development Academy.
“It has always been a thought in my head ever since my first year in high school,” Laurita said about training fulltime with the Riverhounds. “But I never made the decision until my commitment to Memphis.”
The training regimen will be a combination of soccer and strength training to get ready for collegiate soccer.
“I will be working on my technical abilities with my staff and speed and strength with Mike Whiteman,” Laurita said.
Whiteman is the Director of Speed and Strength for the Riverhounds.
First-year Belle Vernon girls soccer coach Tracy Lovett spoke about losing the talented Laurita from her team, which is 2-0 in Class 3A Section and 3-1 overall entering a match Monday night at Albert Gallatin.
“I wish Izzy nothing but good luck in her future soccer career,” she said. “Izzy and her family are doing what they feel is best for her career.
“I have faith in my team and we will keep working to improve daily and move forward.”
In three matches this season, Laurita scored a total of four goals.
According to Belle Vernon statistics, she scored 15 goals as a freshman and 33 as a sophomore and has 52 career goals.
“I will miss playing with my friends and I love my coaches,” she said. “But I had to do what was best for me and my future.”