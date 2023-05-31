BV Mon team trophy

Rob Burchianti/For the Observer-Reporter

Belle Vernon's softball team poses with the WPIAL Class 4A championship trophy after defeating Montour, 8-7, in eight innings Wednesday at PennWest University-California's Lilley Field.

INDIANA – Belle Vernon head coach Tom Rodriguez got his one for the thumb in the Leopards’ 8-7 victory over Montour in eight innings Wednesday afternoon in the WPIAL Class 4A softball finals at Penn West California’s Lilley Field.

Rodriguez, while glad to win his fifth WPIAL championship, wanted to make sure his team was acknowledged. Belle Vernon’s previous district titles were in 2007, ‘15, ‘17 and ‘18.

