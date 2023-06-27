This past Dec. 10, Braden Laux threw the biggest pass in the history if the Belle Vernon football program when he connected with Quinton Martin on a 16-yard touchdown in the PIAA Class 3A football championship game.

It was the only offensive touchdown in Belle Vernon’s 9-8 win over Neumann-Goretti. Now Laux and Martin have another connection: Both have earned Division I scholarships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In