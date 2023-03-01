MONESSEN – In a fiery and feisty WPIAL Class A girls basketball fifth-place consolation game, in which the winner would survive and advance to the PIAA tournament while the losing team would see its season end, Monessen protected its home court Wednesday night and earned a state berth with a 48-37 win over Section 2-A rival Avella.
It was the third time this year the Greyhounds (17-6) downed the Eagles (14-12).
“It’s very difficult to face a team three times, no matter what, and they are good,” Monessen coach Janine Vertacnik said. “I voted (Avella’s) Katie Dryer as the section player of the year and she is a good kid.
“We showed our youth at times, and that was part of the reason we turned the ball over so many times.”
Despite the double-digit win, Monessen turned the ball over 31 times while Avella had 24.
“We made too many mistakes tonight and missed too many easy baskets,” Avella coach Mike Drazich said. “We fought hard, and when we lost here two weeks ago, it was a 30-point win for them.
“Our girls gave everything they had and I am proud of this bunch.”
Hailey Johnson (12) and Madison Johnson (11) combined for 23 points for Monessen while Dryer led Avella with 11 points after scoring only one in the first half.
Offense was hard to come by for most of the first two quarters and both teams missed countless shots from within five feet and combined for 26 turnovers before the intermission.
Monessen led 10-6 after one quarter and went on a 12-4 run to close the second to take a 24-12 lead at the half.
Avella would not get any closer than 10 points in the second half and could not take advantage of Monessen making only four of its 13 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter and 10 of 24 in the game.
Vertacnik spoke about the foul line as well as the play of junior guard Sidney Campbell.
“We only shoot 48 percent from the line,” she said before shifting to Campbell. With two freshmen guards with her in the back court, Sidney is doing the best she can and they have to get open.
“At times, our players tried to dribble through too many defenders, but everyone is contributing offensively and I am happy with that.”
Of Monessen’s top six players, three are juniors and three are freshmen.
Drazich spoke about his three seniors who played their last game Wednesday night: Dryer, who finished with 1,304 career points and went over 800 rebounds against Monessen, Hanna Brownlee and Sam Stritzinger.
“They have been around for four years, and Katie (put up impressive numbers),” he said. “Hannah just always made us go, and Sam has gotten better throughout.
“They will be sorely missed next year, and we will have a little work to do to replace them as they are irreplaceable.”
Monessen will heading north on a long bus ride for its first round PIAA game. However, Vertacnik doesn’t mind.
“A goal was to win section, and we did,” she said. “Another goal was to win a playoff game, and we won two.
“Our last goal was to make states, and we have. Let’s try to upset somebody. No one is counting on us (to win), so let’s throw the ball up and see what happens.”
