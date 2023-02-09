The 2023 WPIAL Rifle Individual Championships were held Thursday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg and McGuffey’s Riley Dunn accomplished what only two others shooters have ever done.
Dunn became the third person to win multiple WPIAL rifle individual titles, as the 2022 champion joined Avella’s Rob Gagliani (2007, 2008, 2009) and Waynesburg’s Selena Phillips (2018, 2019) in that group.
Dunn finished in first place with a score of 200-19x (5 CT), with Bethel Park’s Frederick Mach (200-18x, 5 CT) and Trinity’s Bria Bruce (200-17x, 8 CT) rounding out the top three.
Elizabeth Engle (Trinity) was fourth and Brady Stewart (Butler) placed fifth.
Rachael Cox (McGuffey), Parker Miller (Trinity), Chelsea Patrick (Washington), Hayleigh Gorog (Butler) and JLin Scott (West Greene) finished in sports 6 through 10.
Owen Hillegass (Armstrong), JT Westwood (Mt. Lebanon), Gianna LaMolinare (Bethel Park), Luke Frazier (Butler), Brooke Fanala (Hempfield) and Kelly Doman (Avella) were the 11th through 1th-place finishers.
The WPIAL plans to release final scoring Friday.
