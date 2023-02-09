Riley Dunn

Dunn

The 2023 WPIAL Rifle Individual Championships were held Thursday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg and McGuffey’s Riley Dunn accomplished what only two others shooters have ever done.

Dunn became the third person to win multiple WPIAL rifle individual titles, as the 2022 champion joined Avella’s Rob Gagliani (2007, 2008, 2009) and Waynesburg’s Selena Phillips (2018, 2019) in that group.

