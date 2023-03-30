Gavin Frank went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI, Brian Martos drove in five runs and Avella remained undefeated with a 14-2 thumping of host Northgate in a five-inning non-section game Thursday.
The win moves Avella’s record to 4-0.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gavin Frank went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI, Brian Martos drove in five runs and Avella remained undefeated with a 14-2 thumping of host Northgate in a five-inning non-section game Thursday.
The win moves Avella’s record to 4-0.
The Eagles scored nine times in the third inning to open a 10-1 lead.
Martos, who went 3-for-4, had a double, as did teammates Brian Humensky and Alex Krocker.
Frank and reliever Bryce Wright combined on a one-hitter. The lone Northgate hit was a two-run homer by Tyler Adams.
• Eric Kovach struck out nine over six innings and Burgettstown scored four times in the fifth to rally for a 9-6 win at Freedom in a non-section game.
The Blue Devils trailed 5-4 entering the fifth and grabbed the lead on a two-run single by James Leuice.
Wyatt Stevenson drove in three for Burgettstown.
• Alex Nash threw a one-hitter and Jake Gedekoh drove in three runs, sparking Belle Vernon to a 10-0 five-inning victory over host California in a non-section contest.
The Leopards (1-1) scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Gedekoh went 2-fro-3 with a double and triple. Martin Marion also tripled, and Max Kostelnik and Jake Wessell doubled.
Cam Scrip’s single was the only hit off Nash, who struck out six and walked two.
• The winning run scored on an error in West Greene’s 3-2 victory over Beth-Center in a Section 2 game in Class A.
Dom Revi and Tyson Dingle each had a double to help B-C (2-1, 3-3) take an early 2-0 lead.
West Greene (1-2, 2-3) responded with doubles by Jackson Grimes and Ian Van Dyne to tie the game in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.