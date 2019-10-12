AVELLA — Anthony Lento threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first quarter to Jimmy Sadler, as Chartiers-Houston cruised to a 40-0 victory over Avella in the Class A Tri-County South Conference.
The win keeps Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 6-2) in the playoff hunt and sets up a big game next week at California (4-1, 5-3).
Lento threw TD passes of 18 and 38 yards to Sadler and connected with Carson Whitfield on a 2-yard score in the third quarter that gave the Bucs a 27-0 lead. lento completed 11 of 18 passes for 172 yards.
Sam DeWalt had a five-yard TD run and picked up a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.
Tayvian Miller capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD run.
Avella (0-5, 1-7) was held to 60 total yards.