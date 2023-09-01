Avella football helmet

AVELLA — Isaiah Bradick caught a go-ahead two-point conversion in the third quarter and ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Avella defeated Bentworth 22-15 in a non-conference game Friday night.

Avella (1-1) used an 8-yard TD run by Cole Jaworowski and Chas Rush's two-point conversion pass to Bradick to take a 16-15 lead in the third quarter.

