AVELLA — Isaiah Bradick caught a go-ahead two-point conversion in the third quarter and ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Avella defeated Bentworth 22-15 in a non-conference game Friday night.
Avella (1-1) used an 8-yard TD run by Cole Jaworowski and Chas Rush's two-point conversion pass to Bradick to take a 16-15 lead in the third quarter.
Bradick sealed the win for the Eagles with a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Jaworowski opened the scoring with a 20-yard TD pass to Rush in the first quarter. Rush's two-point conversion run gave the Eagles an 8-0 lead.
Bentworth's Vitali Daniels threw a four-yard TD pass to Anthony Washington and a 45-yard scoring pass to Lucas Burt that gave the Bearcats (1-1) a 15-8 lead in the third quarter.
Daniels passed for 193 yards and rushed for another 43.
Bradick led the Avella ground game with 101 yards on 12 carries. Broden Hamm had 90 on 10 attempts.
