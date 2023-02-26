Ava Frank scored 17 points as No. 10 Avella beat No. 6 Eden Christian, 53-51, in a WPIAL Class A girls basketball consolation game at Keystone Oaks.

Katie Dryer added 15 points for Avella (14-11). Abby Stover scored 14 and Hope Haring had 13 for Eden Christian (8-16).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In