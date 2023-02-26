Ava Frank scored 17 points as No. 10 Avella beat No. 6 Eden Christian, 53-51, in a WPIAL Class A girls basketball consolation game at Keystone Oaks.
Katie Dryer added 15 points for Avella (14-11). Abby Stover scored 14 and Hope Haring had 13 for Eden Christian (8-16).
Monessen 56, West Greene 53: In the WPIAL Class A consolation bracket, Avanti Stitch scored 17 points and Madison Johnson added 12 as No. 4 Monessen beat No. 8 West Greene, 56-53.
Kasie Meek led the Pioneers (13-11) with 17 points Bwhile Lexi Six scored 12 points. Monessen will play No. 10 Avella in the fifth-place game Wednesday.
The Greyhounds moved to 16-6. The top five teams make the PIAA tournament.
Boys basketball
Uniontown 70, Belle Vernon 58: Notorious Grooms had 22 points and Calvin Winfrey had 20 points as No. 3 Uniontown defeated No. 10 Belle Vernon, 70-58, in a WPIAL Class 4A consolation game.
K’Adrian McLee and Levi Garner added 10 points each for Uniontown (20-4).
Belle Vernon’s Zion Moore led all scorers with 34 points while surpassing the 1,000th point in his high school career. Alonzo Wade added 16 points. Belle Vernon is 11-13.
