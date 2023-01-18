Washington, PA (15301)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with occasional rain or snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.