Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 22 points as Waynesburg won its third straight, 47-36, over host South Allegheny in a non-section girls basketball game Wednesday night.
The key to the game was the second quarter when Waynesburg outscored South Allegheny 12-1 to open a 25-9 lead.
