BURGETTSTOWN — Rashawn Reid ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns and undefeated Rochester scored 29 unanaswered points to defeat Burgettstown 29-7 in a Class A Big Seven Conference game at Hill Memorial Stadium Friday.
Burgettstown (1-2, 1-2) led late in the first half but Rochester (3-0, 3-0) dominated the final 25 minutes of the game.
The Blue Devils took a 7-0 lead when they put together an impressive 15-play, 78-yard drive that was capped by a three-yard Shane Kemper touchdown run with 5:04 left in the first half. The scoring drive lasted more than 10 minutes.
Rochester, however, pulled to within 7-6 by scoring in the final minute of the opening half on a 21-yard screen pass from Parker Lyons to Denny Robinson.
Reid had a scoring run midway through the third quarter two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Rams converted a pair of two-point conversions to forge a 22-7 lead.
Rochester closed the scoring after recovering a Burgettstown fumble in the fourth quarter. Robinson scored on a 29-yard run.