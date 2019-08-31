Washington helmet

Zahmere Robinson rushed for three touchdowns, including two in the third quarter, as Washington pulled away in the second half for a 42-14 victory over Charleroi in a Class 2A Interstate Conference game at Wash High Stadium on Friday night.

After the first half ended tied 14-14, Robinson broke off touchdown runs of 61 and 80 yards in the pivotal third quarter, powering Washington (1-0, 2-0) on its way to four second-half scores.

Robinson finished with 233 rushing yards on 19 carries. He scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter.

Washington rushed for 351 yards and had 445 yards total offense. Charleroi gained 198 total yards.

The Cougars (0-1, 0-1) took leads of 7-0 and 14-6 on a 59-yard punt return by Legend Davis and a nine-yard TD pass from Alex Conrad to Davis.

Wash High sealed the win in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard TD run by Amari Miller and a 33-yard scoring pass from Zack Swartz to Miller. Swartz threw an eight-yard TD to Isaiah Edwards in the second quarter.

