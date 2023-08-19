A 6-4 overall record in football is considered a successful season. At Peters Township, however, that’s recognized as subpar.
Of that 2022 performance, that included a 3-2 record in conference competition, Indians head coach TJ Plack said, “It’s not that we weren’t a winning team. It just wasn’t our standard.”
Under Plack, the Indians have compiled a 54-25 record and reached the playoffs in five of seven seasons, finishing as WPIAL Class 5A runners-up twice. Last year, they failed to qualify for the postseason.
“That hurt,” Plack said. “Our kids battled so darn hard but last year we were on (empty) with personnel.”
This fall, the Indians are healthy and hungry to return to their championship ways.
“I think that we have the ability to contend for a conference title, a playoff berth with decent seed and give ourselves the best opportunity to keep moving on and playing,” Plack said.
“I really like the makeup of this team. The guys are hungry. They want to get back to our winning ways.”
The Indians have a senior and junior class that Plack “likes” and a sophomore class that he tabbed as “special.”
Because of a small senior class in 2022, the Indians return a bevy of veterans, including 10 starters on defense and nine on offense.
The Indians return a handful of starting linemen. Three-year starter Jake Velgich and junior Franco Muscatello anchor the defensive line with Paris Fishell. Tanner Shaw and Dante Recker will also shore up the D-line.
“Franco is strong as an ox. An overall great kid, who is second-year starter,” Plack said. “He provides stability.
“Jake is the strongest kid on the team. Quick, strong hands. He’ll be one of the better lineman in 5A.”
While Muscatello and Fishell are tackles on the O-line, Velgich will be used at fullback. Matt Miller centers the ball and Tanner Mindach returns to his guard slot. Recker, Zach Stromock, Shaw, Gabe Kita and Alex Kline can all be used on the line as PT sought to find a fifth starter on offense.
“We are at least nine deep so that is a plus but we have a lot of work to do,” Plack said. “Even though we have guys with experience and some sophomores that we have to get ready to go on Friday nights if something happens, I feel like we are inexperienced. We want to have a solid unit. I want them to know the position like the back of their hand.”
Senior Chris Cibrone and sophomore Nolan DiLucia know the QB spot well. Both were embroiled in a battle for the starting slot during preseason camp. Cibrone completed 119 of 219 passes for nearly 1,963 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. DiLucia threw for 384 yards and three scores.
“We have competition at every position and quarterback is like any other one,”Plack said. “We have good options and most teams go through the season playing two or three quarterbacks. So both have to be ready. Both do a lot things well.”
Though the Indians lost leading receiver Brendan McCullough (40 catches and 7 scores) to graduation, they have playmakers in Carter Shanafelt (27 catches, 6 TDs); Ethan Wertman (29 grabs, 4 TDs), Miller (14 receptions), Thomas Aspinall (12 catches, 3 TDs) and Reston Lehman (9 grabs, 3 scores).
“I really do like our wide receivers. Those guys are experienced and we have capable guys behind them,” Plack said.
PT will have a solid rushing attack even though it lost Richie Woods to graduation. He ran for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. Junior Nick Courie should get the bulk of the carries along with Vinny Sarcone and Green. Preston Blair and Darius McMillon could help too while Lehman is versatile enough to be used as fullback.
“We will run the ball,” assured Plack. “Our philosophy is run the ball first.”
Stopping the run has always been a priority at Peters Township and the Indians have the braun and brains to thwart opponents’ attacks.
Mickey Vaccarello is the “heart and soul” of the defense. The junior linebacker, who has several Division I offers, will be teamed with Lehman.
“Those two are outstanding. They are long, strong and will cause havoc for the opposing offense,” said Plack.
Courie is the middle linebacker along with Sarcone and Dominic Sirianni. Lucas Shanafelt is one of the guys Plack can move around on the outside.
Justin Tornatore is the brains of the secondary.
“He’s so intelligent. Makes all the calls, understands what we ask and puts everybody in the right positions,” Plack said.
Eliot Schratz is a returning starter at cornerback. Nick McCullough and Blair give PT a solid group at the slot while DiLucia and Wertman return at the safety slots.
“Defense will be the strength of the team.
“It usually is,” Plack said. “We have depth at positions and I love our front seven. The key will be stopping the run.
“We are excited about the season. Obviously, we’d like to win a championship but to do that, it’s coach talk: do the little things, communicate and trust each other. I think we can take care of that.”
