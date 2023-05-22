Plum pulled out a 5-4 victory over South Fayette and ace pitcher Tyler Pitzer in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 5A baseball playoffs Monday at Gateway High School.
The Mustangs (15-7) advance to this afternoon’s semifinals against top-seeded Shaler (17-4), while the Lions’ season comes to an end at 16-6.
Plum scored two runs (one earned) to take a 2-0 lead in the first.
South Fayette scored one in the third and three in the fourth to take a 4-2 advantage, and with Pitzer, a South Carolina recruit, on the mound, appeared to be on its way to a victory.
The Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the one-run lead.
Pitzer had two hits, including a two-run single in the fourth.
