CRANBERRY – Three goals in the third period to ice a victory is nothing new for the Peters Township High School hockey club.
“We love fresh ice,” said Chase Stauffer.
“We knew we were the best third-period team in the league. We have been the whole year. So we knew when we came out that we were the better team on fresh ice. We took advantage of it.”
Stauffer ignited a three-goal attack that led the Indians to their seventh Penguins Cup trophy and a 5-2 victory over Seneca Valley in the PIHL Class AAA championship game played Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
At the 4:07 mark, Stauffer scored on the power play. He was assisted by Colin Kimberling and Cooper Slavin.
“I did not know it went in at first until my teammates started celebrating,” said Stauffer. “There are no words for this. It’s unbelievable.”
Going the distance is not unreal for the Indians. They train for the moment. Head coach Rick Tingle “works” and “skates” his players hard in practice said Clif Bumford, who has been an assistant for 10 years and part of three PIHL titles.
“We are a third-period team,” Bumford emphasized. “We don’t want to be because we put ourselves in that situation to be a third-period team. We train to be a third-period team so we are ready if we need it.”
The Indians were ready immediately upon taking to the ice. They scored two, first-period goals, staking a 2-0 advantage over the Raiders.
William Tomko scored an even-strength goal, off an assist from Ben Kovac, at 4:06 of the first period.
Austin Malley put up another PT goal two minutes later. Koby Ringwald assisted.
Seneca Valley narrowed the gap at 9:51. Patrick Dolan scored on a power play. Jonathan Leishman assisted.
Both teams had scoring opportunities in the second period when each picked up back-to-back penalties. Neither team capitalized on the power play but the Raiders tied the match, 2-2, at 14:16.
Jacob Komaniak scored an even-strength goal. Tobias McKee and Ethan Lindberg assisted.
“The momentum switched back and forth there,” Bumford said of the four penalties, two each for both teams that came within three minutes of each other.
“As long as we are not taking penalties we are in good shape. We put the foot on the gas and went at them.”
After Stauffer’s game-winner, PT did not relent. The Indians racked up even-strength goals by Austin Malley and Ryder Mertens at 11:15 and 14:22 of the third period.
Ben Kovac and William Tomko assisted on Malley’s tally while Slavin dished off the puck to Mertens.
In the nets, Nolan Hilbert faced 22 shots, turning back 20. The Indians put 30 shots on goal against Kyle Bartlett.
With the win, the Indians improved to 17-5-1 and advanced to the state championship game set to be played at 5 p.m. March 26 at the Ice Line Arena in West Chester.
The Raiders finished the season at 13-8-2 overall.
Tingle chose not to meet with the media after the game.