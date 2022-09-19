If you wanted low scores in golf, then South Hills Country Club was the place to be Monday.
Nine golfers, including five from Peters Township, advanced from the Section 6-AAA qualifier.
PT sophomore Ben Miller was the medalist, shooting a round of 3-over par 74, well below the target score of 82 for advancing.
The Indians’ Colton Lusk and Austin Malley, along with Mt. Lebanon’s Callan Wilcox, tied for second place, one shot behind Miller with 75.
Nick Wetzel and Nick Haught advanced by shooting 77. Canon-McMillan’s Braden Gerchow snagged the final qualifying berth with a round of 82 to finish in ninth place.
Qualifiers advance to the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals next Tuesday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
The nine qualifiers were not the most from a single section. In Section 3-AAA, a whopping 21 golfers advanced by shooting 81 or better at Suncrest Golf Club in Butler.
Section 2-AAA qualifier – Laurel Highlands’ Colin Crawford and Nate Schwertfeger, along with Connellsville’s Ethan Rice, advanced through the Section 2-AAA qualifier held at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. The event had a lengthy weather delay because of lightning, thunder and passing rain.
Trinity’s Ryan Walther narrowly missed the target score of 80 for advancing. Walther shot 81 and finished in fourth place. Brock Carrigan of Trinity shot 85. Clay Benson, with an 86, was the top finisher for Ringgold.
Section 3-AA qualifier – Carmichaels’ Dustin Hastings was medalist at Chippewa Golf Club with a 4-over 74 despite a lengthy weather delay.
The Sethman twins, Daniel and Matthew, of Brownsville along with Carmichaels’ Dom Colarusso, tied for second-place with 8-over 78.
McGuffey’s Jacob Ross (79), Waynesburg’s Mason Switalski (80) and Braden Benke (84), Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana (80) and Liam Lohr (84), and Bentworth’s Nathan Coski (80) hit the target score to advance through to the next round.
Jefferson-Morgan’s low score was 93 by Brock Bayles. Beth-Center’s Luke Ammon shot 99.
Section 4-AA qualifier – Fort Cherry golfers took the top three spots in the Section 4-AA qualifier held at South Park Golf Course.
With the target score for advancing set at 86, five golfers advanced, led by Fort Cherry’s trio of A.J. Tarolli, Sam Schuman and Braden Dombroski, each tying for first place with a round of 80.
The other qualifiers were Seton LaSalle’s Jon Dolan (83) and Keystone Oaks’ Eion Tiernon (84).
Burgettstown’s low score came from Manny Enos, who shot 102.
