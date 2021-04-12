NEVILLE ISLAND – Peters Township hockey coach Rick Tingle liked where he team was after the Indians scored the equalizer to push the PIHL Class AAA semifinal game into overtime.
“We felt great,” he said. “We had the momentum. We were ready to go.
So was North Allegheny. The Tigers recovered quickly and 30 seconds into the extra period, Connor Chi scored his fourth playoff goal and 16th of the season to seal a 4-3 triumph over the Indians.
“The first thing you have to do is remind (the players) that they tied it. We did not lose the game,” said NA coach Mike Bagnato of the emotional letdown of allowing the Indians back into the game.
Bagnato said he advised his squad to “keep calm, regroup and look for your opportunity.”
That it was Chi who scored the decisive tally did not surprise Bagnato nor Tingle.
“Give Connor a little room,” Bagnato said. “He can score.”
“That guy has scored a lot of goals like that and two against us in this game the same exact way,” Tingle said. “He made unbelievable shots both times.”
Chi scored an even-strength goal to tie in a high-scoring first frame, 2-2, at the 13:12 mark.
Peters Township initiated the scoring on a power play goal at the 3:38 mark of the first period.
Austin Malley scored off assists from Bray Sehnert and Dylan Mcelhinny.
NA knotted it up, 1-1, on its own power play.
At the 5:02 mark, Luke Washabaugh netted the goal. Trey Gallo and Nathan Spak assisted.
PT edged ahead again, 2-1, on an even-strength goal from Koby Ringwald. John Camp, Jr. assisted the score, which came at the 6:02 mark.
After a scoreless second period, the teams again traded goals. Austin Peterson’s power-play goal afforded the Tigers a 3-2 advantage before Malley netted his second tally with 3.2 seconds to play in regulation.
“Austin has a goal-scorer’s touch,” Tingle said. “He puts the puck in the net. He fills that role on our team but we have guys that fill everywhere. The pluggers are the guys that got us here.”
Tingle sited Camp and Mcelhinny as those type of players. He also singled out Sehnert.
“Bray has been an unbelievable captain all year. He led this team in a way that I haven’t seen too often.”
Tingle also hasn’t seen or experienced such a heart-breaking defeat.
“There is no tougher way than that. To lose 30 seconds into overtime,” he said.
Despite losing the bulk of its players to graduation, PT is optimistic about the future. The Indians overcame a COVID-19 riddled year to earn the top seed in the playoffs and finish with a 16-5 record.
“I told them they played great all season long. This was a trying year because of all the quarantines. All season long we had been fighting to get into first place. I’m real proud of them and their work effort.
“We plan on coming back here next year,” Tingle continued. “That’s what we do.We graduate 16 or 17 guys but we will find some more, coach them up and have some fun.”