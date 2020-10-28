MCKEESPORT – Forgive Jennifer McMichael for getting emotional about Ringgold’s runner-up showing during the WPIAL Class AA boys cross country championships Wednesday at White Oak Park.
After all, she is the Rams’ head coach, not to mention a “proud” alum of both the program and the school district.
“I’m Blue and Gold all the way. A Ringgold Ram. Even ran cross country back in the day,” said the 10-year veteran.
McMichael then excused herself. “I think I’m going to tear up a bit,” she said, then pulled a Kleenex out of her pocket to dab at her eyes.
“I love these boys. They are my family. This was my dream team.”
During a normal year, the top three teams and a number of individuals would have advanced to the state championships.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, only the WPIAL winner and the top seven individual finishers qualified for the PIAA meet to be held Nov. 7 on the Parkview Cross Country Course in the Hershey Giant Center Complex.
The Rams advanced three finishers: the Pajak brothers, Ryan and Lucas, as well as Ben Daerr. All placed in the top seven with 16:35 or better times.
“It’s was really hard in a COVID year to qualify and everybody was fighting for those top spots,” McMichael explained.
Though a freshman, Ryan Pajak vied for the top position overall. He came into the race having already won twice on the course this season at the Red, White and Blue Classic and the Tri-State Coaches Association Meet held just a week prior.
Pajak claimed runner-up honors with a 16:17 time. He was just two seconds off the winning pace set by Knoch senior Mike Formica.
“My freshman was absolutely incredible,” said McMichael. “He’s very intelligent, a smart racer for such a young age, aggressive and all about team. So he is the real deal all rolled into one.
“Ryan did a tremendous job being a WPIAL runner-up. Phenomenal. Fantastic.”
Pajak felt, however, his finish was less than ideal.
After what he termed a “slow” first mile, he pushed the pace and pulled away from the middle of the pack during the second mile. As the relatively flat course did not favor his talents as a hill climber, he was forced to battle the more experienced runners down the stretch.
“I pretty much stayed with the plan but I could have given it more at the finish. It is what it is,” Pajak admitted. “I just need to practice that.”
McMichael is certain Pajak will learn from his WPIAL experience and apply it towards the PIAA Championships.
“Ryan’s the top freshman in the states,” she explained. “Getting that second place is going to make him more hungry at the state level to really go after it.”
As a team, the Rams went after the overall title. Their 85 score, however, fell six points shy of the championship as Greensburg Salem (79) claimed their third AA trophy in five seasons.
“I have mad respect for GS as well as the other schools,” McMichael said, “but I am very pleased with my guys. They have worked hard. I could not be more proud to be the coach of these young men.”
In addition to the Pajaks and Daerr, juniors Lorenzo Zeni and Nick Whaley as well as sophomores Thomas Borne and David Molisee contributed to Ringgold’s runner-up banner. Their time spread ranged from 17:33 to 18:18.
Among other AA results, Belle Vernon finished 19th and McGuffey, 29th in the team standings.
- In Class A, Charters-Houston, Fort Cherry, Waynesburg Central and Avella finished 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th.
- Winchester Thurston won the team title with a 67 score followed by Riverview (80).
- Waynesburg’s Gabe McConville was the area’s top finisher in 15th position with a 17:23 time. Fort Cherry’s Lee Henke placed 19th in 17:41.