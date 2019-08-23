AMBRIDGE — The McGuffey-Ambridge high school football game was cancelled Friday after Ambridge forgot to hire game officials, according to Highlanders coach Ed Dalton.
McGuffey was informed about the situation after it had made the trip to Beaver County.
Dalton said he gave Ambridge district officials two options: either play the game Saturday or Monday. It was decided that the game will be played 7 p.m. Saturday night.
McGuffey already had to make changes to its schedule after Northgate choose not to play its game schedule for Aug. 30. Because the Highlanders found a replacement game for that date — a home contest against Clairton — a forfeit will not be counted on either team's record.