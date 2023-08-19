CANONSBURG – When the Canon-McMillan football team gathered for heat acclimation workouts, 100 players showed up demanding gear.
Yes, 100.
That was good news for all of the Big Macs, except for the equipment manager, who might be demanding a pay raise.
During Mike Evans’ first eight seasons as head coach, Canon-McMillan has seen upgrades in the stadium, increases in the number of players on the roster, more players attracting Division I recruiting interest, more fans in the stands and a general growing buzz around Big Macs football.
The next step for Canon-McMillan, Evans says, is simple.
“We have to win playoff games and championships,” Evans says bluntly. “I look at it as if we’re still in the rebuilding mode. But there has been steady improvement over eight years. It has been frustrating at times. This has been a slow, grinding, foundation-building process.
“The kids now believe they can compete with anybody and that they can beat anybody. They have confidence and believe in each other. There are good football players here.”
Canon-McMillan went 5-6 a year ago and lost 7-0 to North Allegheny in a driving rainstorm in the Class 6A semifinals.
“Last year, we were one play away from going to the WPIAL championship game. I know there aren’t many teams in 6A, but it’s not like they stuck us with teams that aren’t any good,” Evans said.
Canon-McMillan lost two-thirds of its three-headed monster on offense. Gone are wide receiver Austyn Winkleblech and running back Jake Kasper. Both were first team all-conference picks.
Quarterback Mikey Evans, the coach’s son and the third part of that trio, does return. He passed for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. This year, he’s learning a new offense as former Keystone Oaks head coach Greg Perry was brought in to run his system.
“He’s bigger and stronger,” Evans said of his son, a lefthanded passer. “He’s always had a strong arm. I see more of a field general in him. He’s more of a leader and demanding more of himself. He’s playing with a chip on his shoulder.”
Replacing Kasper, who rushed for 1,404 yards, will be senior Zach Welsh, who is bigger than Kasper but with 4.6 speed and good pass-catching skills.
“He can be a 1,000-yard back,” Evans said.
C-M will try to replace Winkleblech, who caught 46 passes and scored 14 touchdowns, with production from more than one player. Bradyn Matto and sophomore Jayden Baxter will be the outside receivers with Evan Morris, Zyan Howard, Tyler Armstead and Isaiah Hicks as the slot receivers.
The Big Macs have two good tight ends in senior Kaeden Singleton and sophomore T.J. Sabatucci.
The offensive line has been a strength for C-M under Evans and should be again. Seniors Mason Williams and Liam Reamer are back at left guard and right tackle, respectively. Junior center Matt McMahon has 22 career starts already. Juniors Zach Johnson and Jayden Boeltz also have significant experience.
Senior linebacker Geno Calgaro returns after leading the team in tackles a year ago.
“He’s one of the best linebackers in the state,” Evans said. “He’s the heart and soul of the defense.”
Singleton, a Delaware recruit, is a terror at defensive end and Howard is considered a lockdown cornerback.
That gives C-M a standout at each level of the defense.
“Our defense performed better than the scores said last year,” Evans said. “Our defensive line is better this year and we’re always churning out linebackers. We’re doing a better job of putting quality guys in our secondary.”
While replacing some of the skill-position players will be difficult for just one person to do, Evans believes the Big Macs have more depth and good football players than it had in his first eight years.
“Over the eight years, we’ve been thin at spots. This year, we probably have the best 44 we’ve had,” Evans said. “There is depth. I believe we have a competitive situation at every position.
“The standard is not just to get (to the playoffs). I would love for this program to get a home playoff game. We have a great atmosphere for games here.”
